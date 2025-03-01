Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Increases By 233.3%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Shares of SWQGF stock opened at $322.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.00. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.
