Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,669 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 4,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEN opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

