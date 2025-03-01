Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 204.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.