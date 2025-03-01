Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

FJAN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

