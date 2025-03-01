Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Separately, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of QNCX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.