Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QNCX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.