FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Stock Position Lifted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

