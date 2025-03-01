Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,866 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.5% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

