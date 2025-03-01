RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 19,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RTX by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

