Connable Office Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

