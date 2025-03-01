2,314 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.96 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

