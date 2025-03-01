Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,834,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 480,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,618,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 132,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

