Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 16,687 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 13.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $127,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 348.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 43,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $565.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $580.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

