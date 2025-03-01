Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $456,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.