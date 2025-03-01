Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 200,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

