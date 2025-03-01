Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELPC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

