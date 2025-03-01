Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELPC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
