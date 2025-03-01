Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

