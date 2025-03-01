Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.25 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

