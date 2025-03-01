Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 133 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $25,554,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $179.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

