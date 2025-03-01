International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

