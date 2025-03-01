Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $32.89 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,668 shares of company stock worth $3,582,515. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

