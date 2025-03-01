Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

