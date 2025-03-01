iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,994,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

