Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

