Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,016.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,898.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,607.88. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

