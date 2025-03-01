Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,285 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after acquiring an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.30 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.