Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive comprises approximately 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,253,000 after acquiring an additional 232,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $459.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.77 and a 12 month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

