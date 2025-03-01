Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up approximately 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Seaboard by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,802.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,365.00 and a 1-year high of $3,412.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.