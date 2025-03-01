Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $16 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $237.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.56.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

