Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, and First Solar are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, installation, or development of solar energy technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the renewable energy sector, which is influenced by advancements in solar technology, regulatory policies, and market demand for clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,429,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,667,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69. The stock has a market cap of $935.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $17.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.23. 2,073,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.90 and a 200-day moving average of $461.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $507.00.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.53. 6,028,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,802. Vistra has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $13.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 1-year low of $144.28 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38.

