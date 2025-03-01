iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.79. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

