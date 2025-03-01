Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $5,319,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,685,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.00. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

