Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

WPM stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

