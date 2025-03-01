Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

