Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

