DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,562,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $32,093,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,991,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

