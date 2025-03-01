Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 126,436 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,436 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $3,951,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Stock Performance
CPRT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 over the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
