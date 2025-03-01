Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 126,436 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,436 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $3,951,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 over the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

