Sage Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 16,771 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.2% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after acquiring an additional 242,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,847,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

