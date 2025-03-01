355,834 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 355,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

