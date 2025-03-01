Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,980 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 308.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,980 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 115,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 38,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Arista Networks by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,441 shares of company stock worth $46,538,462. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.