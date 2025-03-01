2,654 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

