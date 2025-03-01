AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in AT&T by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

