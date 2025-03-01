Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

