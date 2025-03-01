Aew Capital Management L P Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1,786.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721,230 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 1.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $36,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after acquiring an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,356,000 after buying an additional 162,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,316,000 after buying an additional 161,689 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after buying an additional 211,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,327,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,198,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,547 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

