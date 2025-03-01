Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 398 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $9,409,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

