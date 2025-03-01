Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ISTB opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.