Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,181,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 159.12%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.