Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 785,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.