DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

