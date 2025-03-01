Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VITL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

