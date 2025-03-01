CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
NYSE CUBE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.14.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
