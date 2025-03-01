CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

